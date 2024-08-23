Nexus Investment Management ULC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,798,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,064,203. The firm has a market cap of $452.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

