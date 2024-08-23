NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,795.82 or 1.00082455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012412 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007177 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

