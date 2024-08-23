NFT Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010539 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,008.19 or 1.00022077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012388 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

