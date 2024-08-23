NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 981,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

