NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 10,327,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,494,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Bank of America upped their target price on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 956,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NIO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.