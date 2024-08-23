NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.49

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 10599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

NN Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.5461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

