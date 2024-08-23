Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Non-Playable Coin has a total market capitalization of $152.73 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Playable Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,218,766,434.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.0179122 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $3,281,701.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Playable Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Playable Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.