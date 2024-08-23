Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Get Nordson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nordson by 289.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after buying an additional 193,421 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $48,044,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nordson by 237.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.