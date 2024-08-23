Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.34 and last traded at $135.68. 861,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,457,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

