Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $24.10. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 27,743 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

