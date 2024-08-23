NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.87. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,723 shares of company stock worth $616,106,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.