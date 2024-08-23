Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

OMCL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 5,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

