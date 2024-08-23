ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.83

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 1224006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONON. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of ON to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

ON Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $121,712,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ON by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after purchasing an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth about $57,916,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

