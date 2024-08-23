Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OS
Onestream Trading Down 2.7 %
Insider Activity at Onestream
In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last three months.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.