Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Onestream

OS stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $30.48.

In other Onestream news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last three months.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.