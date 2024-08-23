Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

OS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of OS opened at $28.91 on Monday. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onestream news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 in the last 90 days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

