Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onestream

Onestream Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Onestream

Shares of OS stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $30.48.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last ninety days.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.