Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Opera updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Opera Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OPRA opened at $14.80 on Friday. Opera has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

