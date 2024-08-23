Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Orion worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Orion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $880,765. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OEC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 33,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,674. Orion S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

