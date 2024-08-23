ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.80

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.80 and last traded at $121.80, with a volume of 30065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX
ORIX Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.