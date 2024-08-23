Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Outlook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $7.17 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 138,225 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

