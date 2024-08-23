PAAL AI 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.15 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. PAAL AI has a market cap of $174.11 million and $2.15 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.17981705 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,806,534.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.