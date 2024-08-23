Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.5%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.08. 12,492,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 55,127,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.19, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

