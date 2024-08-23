Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 188.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.44, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

PANW traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.45. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.49.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.