Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.18-6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10-9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.11 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $359.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

