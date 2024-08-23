Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Up 7.8%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.40. 63,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 637,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $3,447,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

