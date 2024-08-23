&Partners Acquires 4,622 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

&Partners lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,000,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. 445,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,484. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

