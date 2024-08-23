&Partners Acquires New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SMH traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,995. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.86. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

