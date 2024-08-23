&Partners Acquires Shares of 5,394 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $578.46. 239,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,152. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $571.90 and a 200 day moving average of $538.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

