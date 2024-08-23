&Partners Buys 27,363 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

&Partners raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 341.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MUB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

