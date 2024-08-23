&Partners Buys 49,408 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 49,408 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $1,133,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,963. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

