&Partners Buys Shares of 19,320 iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. &Partners owned 1.04% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENZL traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $49.21. 2,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

