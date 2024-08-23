&Partners Has $1.78 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

&Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,381.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $162.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

