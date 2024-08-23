&Partners Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

&Partners lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.51. The company had a trading volume of 642,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,645. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.72 and its 200-day moving average is $341.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

