&Partners Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

&Partners raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 178.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.87. 1,619,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

