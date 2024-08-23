&Partners Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

&Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $983,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.85.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 397,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

