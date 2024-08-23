&Partners Purchases 3,892 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

&Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $2.50 on Friday, hitting $300.19. 691,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

