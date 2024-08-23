&Partners Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

&Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. &Partners owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIRL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 205.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EIRL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

