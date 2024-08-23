&Partners Takes $2.53 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

&Partners acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,288,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

