PayPoint (LON:PAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $721.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 721 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 708 ($9.20), with a volume of 98043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711 ($9.24).

PayPoint Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 663.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 566.64. The stock has a market cap of £506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,428.57, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s payout ratio is currently 3,877.55%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.