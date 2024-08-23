PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $53.80 Average PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares in the company, valued at $647,193,688.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,448,100 shares of company stock valued at $106,825,157 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

