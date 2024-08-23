PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,493,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 8,238,565 shares.The stock last traded at $141.98 and had previously closed at $147.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

