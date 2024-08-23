Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.69

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 11307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson Stock Up 1.5 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Pearson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $3,849,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

