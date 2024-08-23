Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 35.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,813 shares of company stock valued at $187,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

