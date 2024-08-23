Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 64042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

