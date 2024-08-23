Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFGC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $749,644.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,051 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 957,716 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

