Peter A. Thompson Sells 69,500 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $905,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SPRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 915,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,860,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after buying an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

