Peter Joseph Johnson Sells 7,374 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $873,064.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 1,525 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,350.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 180 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,520.00.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBMT shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

