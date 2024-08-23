Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.10

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 250831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).

Petra Diamonds Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.54. The firm has a market cap of £52.43 million, a P/E ratio of -72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 80,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,263.70 ($31,527.68). 40.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

