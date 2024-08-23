Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Shares Up 23.3%

Shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Free Report) shot up 23.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a video technology company, provides end-to-end video conferencing platform and digital infrastructure worldwide. It offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology. The company also enables any meeting room device, such as Cisco Webex, HP/Poly, and Microsoft Teams Rooms to connect to any meeting technology, including Meet, Teams, and Zoom in the Connected Spaces solutions area as an interoperability provider.

