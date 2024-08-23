PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.72. 1,154,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

